DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $336,528.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,600.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.00 or 0.01487100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00367331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00120802 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003213 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.