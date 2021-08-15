Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce sales of $337.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the highest is $340.60 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $246.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,285. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

