ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.25 ($14.42).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

