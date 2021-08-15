AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,602. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,948 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

