BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Down 74.5% in July

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGIO. City Holding Co. bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 132,520 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 64,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.393 dividend. This represents a $16.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 248.01%. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

