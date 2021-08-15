Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 577 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 60,933 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 27,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

