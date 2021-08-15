Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,238. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

