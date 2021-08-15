Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $448.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

