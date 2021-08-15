TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $210.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.80. 119,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,740. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

