$0.29 EPS Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calix.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 322,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

