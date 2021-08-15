Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.93. The company had a trading volume of 897,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and a PE ratio of -117.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.75. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

