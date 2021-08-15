Chiliz Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $305.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00861896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00108207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,497 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

