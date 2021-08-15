FLETA (FLETA) Price Up 18% Over Last Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLETA has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00861896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00108207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044741 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLETAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.