Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

