Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Up 422.2% in July

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $869,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $446,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $$12.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

