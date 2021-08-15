DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

NYSE:DTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 5,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.