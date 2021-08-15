First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Down 59.9% in July

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 75,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,253. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

