The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $247.97 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $558.47 million and approximately $247.97 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $756.85 or 0.01632396 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,592,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

