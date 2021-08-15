Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

RHS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. 3,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

