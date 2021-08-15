Matic Network (MATIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $279.92 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.46 or 0.00861565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00108163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044667 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The Reddit community for Matic Network is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

