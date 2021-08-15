Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $55.41. 631,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

