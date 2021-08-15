Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $159.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.78.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 226,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.29. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 110.2% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $21,540,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

