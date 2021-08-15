Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.69. 9,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,592. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.68.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.