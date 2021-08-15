Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 3,603 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 66,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,903,531. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

