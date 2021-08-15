Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of XLG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.02. 23,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,433. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.34 and a fifty-two week high of $341.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

