Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 734 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,277. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.00.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.