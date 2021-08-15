The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.78. 1,977,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

