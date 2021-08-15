HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $89,347.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00860536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00108246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.