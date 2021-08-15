Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 59.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $120.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00130951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,435,090,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

