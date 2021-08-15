Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NKTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 747,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,538. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $245,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 657,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

