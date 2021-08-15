Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declines By 71.5%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 159,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.