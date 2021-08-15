Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
IDE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 34,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,427. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
