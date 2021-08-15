Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IDE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 34,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,427. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

