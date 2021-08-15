$34.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post sales of $34.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the highest is $34.40 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,834. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $181,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

