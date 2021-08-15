Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Declines By 73.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JHB remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Friday. 51,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.
About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
