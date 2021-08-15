Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Declines By 73.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JHB remained flat at $$9.40 during trading hours on Friday. 51,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

