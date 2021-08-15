Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO remained flat at $$244.15 during trading hours on Friday. 384,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

