Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 1,001 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 3.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,097,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Twilio by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,307,000 after purchasing an additional 552,736 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.94. 953,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,254. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

