Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 12,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 489.0% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,048,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,652. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

