Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,254.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 238,480 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,364,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 933.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,293. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

