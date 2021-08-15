Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $324.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

