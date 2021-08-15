Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of TSJA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40.

