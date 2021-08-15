Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 399,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $36,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $27,769,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

