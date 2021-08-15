Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $890,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $8.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $11.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.26 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 277,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

