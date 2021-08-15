PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $26.63 million and $464,074.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002326 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,834,907,153 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

