PRIA (PRIA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $672.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $270,858.39 and $672.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00008440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00858120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00107803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044426 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

