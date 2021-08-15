Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post sales of $666.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.00 million and the highest is $676.70 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,058.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 850,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,884. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

