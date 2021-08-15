East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EJPRY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 101,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,383. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.