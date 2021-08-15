East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EJPRY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 101,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,383. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78.
About East Japan Railway
