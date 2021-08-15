Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,180 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

