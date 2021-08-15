Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,864,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MYCOF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 863,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,145. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.