Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,864,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MYCOF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 863,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,145. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

