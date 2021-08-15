General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,386. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

