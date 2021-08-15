TFC Financial Management Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,657. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.